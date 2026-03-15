Full Circle: Dell Curry on his legacy, jersey retirement and imprint on a city

Dell Curry is widely considered the most synonymous figure with the history of the Charlotte Hornets. His legacy is cemented by his 10-year playing career with the team, franchise-leading statistics and over a decade as one of the team’s broadcasters.

On March 19, the Hornets will retire Curry’s No. 30 jersey and raise it in the rafters, making him only the second player in franchise history to receive this honor.

A second pick in the 1988 NBA expansion draft, Curry was an “original Hornet,” joining the team from its inception. His instant offense off the bench earned him the 1993-94 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, and he capped his tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring, 3-pointers and games played.

In a Hornets press release , Curry said the city of Charlotte embraced him and his family in a way he never expected arriving in 1998.

“I was blessed to join an organization that believed in me, play alongside teammates who would become life-long friends and compete in front of the most passionate fans in the NBA. I’m proud to continue being part of the Hornets organization and this community today,” said Curry. “Charlotte shaped so many meaningful moments in my life, and I’m humbled by this recognition,” he continued.

Curry is an ambassador for the Hornets and represents the organization throughout the Carolinas. He has made significant contributions to the Charlotte community through philanthropy and youth mentorship. He’s also the father of current NBA players and Golden State teammates Seth Curry and Stephen Curry.

We sit down with Dell Curry to discuss his 25 years with the Charlotte Hornets and his lasting imprint on the city and its community.

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Dell Curry, former NBA player with 25 years with the Hornets as a player, broadcaster and ambassador