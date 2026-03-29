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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill talks proposed budget, challenges and areas of growth during the school year

By Sarah Delia
Published March 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent, sitting at a table with children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill.

It’s been a busy year for public school districts across North Carolina, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Before school wraps up, we’ve got a lot to discuss with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, who is approaching three years on the job.

Hill recently recommended a $2.1 billion budget — including a $1.97 billion operating budget — for the 2026-27 school year.

If the CMS school board approves the request, the district will ask Mecklenburg County for nearly $699 million — roughly $31.1 million more than it received from the county last year. The large ask comes as the N.C. General Assembly has yet to pass a budget.

Students, parents and teachers experienced anxiety and uncertainty as Border Patrol agents deployed into Charlotte. In November, at the height of activity, roughly one in five students were reported absent across the district, with many schools seeing empty classrooms and carpool lines. Have schools bounced back?

CMS crime numbers inched back toward pre-pandemic norms — but drug possession still ticked up, proposed changes to the CMS school calendars were made, and we look back at the decision for why there were so many snow days this year.

GUEST:
Dr. Crystal L. Hill, (Ed.D.), Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia