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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Government agencies in North Carolina are supposed to be transparent. Are they? That depends

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
NC legislative building
Wikimedia
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Records could be a lot harder to come by from the NC General Assembly under a new public records law.

According to North Carolina law, public records requests have to be completed “as promptly as possible.” Public records include nearly any document government officials create or receive while doing their job.

Despite the mandate that these requests be made available in a timely fashion, record requests at agencies across North Carolina can feature long delays. Records are often incomplete, limiting transparency and putting up roadblocks to how the media can hold the powerful accountable.

Recently, in celebration of Sunshine Week, local newsrooms across North Carolina, including WFAE, teamed up to request information from several of the largest municipalities in the state. At The Assembly, a similar request was made of schools in the UNC system.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we dive into the results of the requests, learn how journalists use public records to inform their reporting, and give you tips for filing your own request.

GUESTS:
Korie Dean, higher education reporter at The Assembly
Laura Lee, inaugural editorial director of NC Local and a former attorney
Hugh Stevens, counsel at Stevens, Martin, Vaughn, and Tadych PLLC, attorneys at law

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Transparencypublic records
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri