Age in the workplace: A discussion on bias and opportunity

Americans are working longer than ever, but many say the workplace isn’t built to support them. A recent survey from AARP revealed 64% of American workers over 50 have reported seeing or experiencing age discrimination in the workplace; 22% feel like they are being pushed out of their job because of age.

Some subtle forms of discrimination reported included the assumption that older employees are less tech-savvy and resistant to change. Also reported were employees making jokes about different generations and companies giving preference to younger employees for training.

It’s not just on the job. Older adults may have a harder time landing positions, too. Certain hiring biases may come to head in application screening. Even algorithms and technology used to streamline selecting candidates may filter out experienced candidates .

According to census data, workers ages 55 or older have been the fastest-growing age group in the labor force for more than two decades.

In Mecklenburg County, residents 55 and up make up nearly one-quarter of the population, and those 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group in the county. As the demographic grows, questions about employment opportunities, job security and career advancement become increasingly urgent.

On this episode, we look at the current landscape for aging workers. We'll also look at what it takes for older professionals to stay competitive in today's job market.

GUESTS:

Loren Greiff, founder and CEO of PortfolioRocket, executive career strategist for executives 40+

Maura Porcelli, senior director of workforce at the National Council on Aging