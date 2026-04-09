Local News Roundup: CATS safety, redlight cameras, Mooresville mayor faces calls to resign, Hornets make final playoff push

Security on public transit was a focus during this week’s Charlotte City Council public safety committee meeting. Despite the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska last year, officials say violent crime on public transit is rare, but the concern among the public remains high. The updated safety plan focuses on more security and faster response times. All of this comes as it was reported that DeCarlos Brown, Jr., the man accused of killing Zarutska, was found “incapable to proceed” on a state murder charge.

The City Council debated Charlotte’s defunct red light camera program this week. The program ran between the late 1990s and early 2000s. During that time, angle crashes, when a car runs a light and collides with another vehicle at an angle, decreased by nearly 40% at intersections with cameras. There were more than 80 traffic fatalities in 2025, and 2026 numbers are on pace to surpass that mark.

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney says he won't resign despite a vote of no confidence from the Town Board in the wake of a scandal and lawsuits. The board issued a formal vote of no confidence on Monday. Carney said he exercised “poor judgment” in October 2024 when he was captured on a surveillance camera inside Town Hall with a female town consultant late at night. Carney reportedly was captured without pants during that time. He’s also facing three lawsuits from former employees who say they were forced to leave their positions for coming forward about concerns about the mayor.

And it’s the final stretch of the most successful regular season in years for the Charlotte Hornets. The team is trying to nail down their postseason position with just two games remaining. We break down Charlotte’s positioning and what comes next.

That and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Nick de la Canal, host of WFAE’s “All Things Considered” and reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte