What's in the air? A check on air quality and allergens

Mecklenburg County recently marked a major milestone — a full year that air pollution levels stayed within healthy limits every day .

Mecklenburg County is just one of three counties in the state with a dedicated air quality agency. The progress reflects years of regulation, monitoring and changes in emissions across the region. It also highlights how environmental efforts and policy decisions can produce measurable results over time.

At the same time, spring in the city is bringing breathing misery for many residents. High pollen counts, driven by the region’s climate, growing season and vegetation, are creating a persistent seasonal haze and triggering widespread allergy symptoms across Charlotte. Longtime residents are familiar with the pattern, but for newcomers, it may take a season or two for the body to adjust to a new area's allergen mix.

Even as tree pollen fades once trees fully leaf out, allergy season continues with other pollens, like grass and weed pollen.

On this episode, we look at both sides of what’s in the air and how it impacts us. We’ll break down how air quality is measured, what’s improved over time and what challenges remain. We’ll also examine the distinct forces behind the region's intense allergy season and what it means for daily life, along with exploring the connection between air quality and allergies.

GUESTS:

Megan Green, air quality program manager at Mecklenburg County

Dr. Corinne Keet, MD, PhD, professor of pediatrics at UNC School of Medicine

Sophie Leruth, MPH, health manager at CleanAIRE NC