Inside the push to end predatory towing practices in Charlotte and North Carolina

In 2024, a WBTV investigation dove into the “Wild West of Charlotte towing,” revealing the predatory practices towing companies in the area are responsible for.

The owners of these companies would not only make money towing vehicles, but also sell what customers don’t claim. Even more, WBTV’s reporting uncovered ties to crimes like drug trafficking, kidnapping and theft.

Then there are commercial truckers who have said predatory towing practices are only beneficial to towing companies.

State lawmakers have attempted, with varying levels of success, to pass measures that would tamp down on these practices. Those include putting a cap on prices and limiting how far away a vehicle can be towed.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll learn more about the investigation into these towing practices, the impact on civilian and commercial drivers and what lawmakers in Raleigh are trying to do about it.

GUESTS:

Rep. Laura Budd, represents House District 103, which includes Mecklenburg County

Ben Greenberg, president and CEO of the North Carolina Trucking Association

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter