Local News Roundup: Vi Lyles resigns; Senate passes property tax bill; Atrium, WakeMed consolidation on hold; Truist Championship tees off

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announces she will resign in June. We break down her legacy, what led to the decision, who might replace her in the interim, and which Charlotte leaders are jockeying to replace her.

The North Carolina Senate has voted to pause county property tax assessments for a year. The measure, championed by Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, is aimed at giving some homeowners property tax relief but comes as some local governments are proposing increases in their upcoming budgets. The bill does include some exemptions for smaller counties. It could become law this month if passed by the House and signed by Gov. Josh Stein.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted this week to delay votes for a few months ahead of a planned consolidation between WakeMed and Atrium Health. The news came just days after the potential consolidation became public. Officials across the state expressed concern over the deal.

And the PGA Tour is back in Charlotte. The 2026 Truist Championship tees off at Quail Hollow. It’s the final event before the PGA Championship, golf’s second major of the season.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte