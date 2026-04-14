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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Set phasers to stun! A ride through William Shatner's career + WFAE's Carolina Climate Summit preview

By Sarah Delia
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
William Shatner in 2025
JOHN E MANARD
William Shatner in 2025.

Set your phases to stun! We’re going on a ride with Capt. Kirk himself, William Shatner. The 95 year old actor, musician, space explorer and cheese connoisseur has lived many lives.

Ahead of his Friday, April 17 appearance at Ovens Auditorium, he sits down with Charlotte Talks to discuss his life, legacy, the notable roles he’s portrayed, plus his unique musical ventures.

Then, we turn to a topic Shatner mentioned throughout our conversation — climate change and the health of planet Earth.

It’s also the focus of WFAE’s Carolinas Climate Summit on April 16. We'll take a sneak peak at one panel that focuses on AI and emerging technologies that are reshaping how we understand and address climate risk. This panel explores the promise and the pitfalls of technology in climate solutions including data equity, ethical concerns, and access gaps.

Panelists such as David Neal of the Southern Environmental Law Center, will examine how innovation can accelerate climate action while ensuring communities are not left behind.

GUESTS:

Part 1:
William Shatner, actor, musician, space explorer

Part 2:
David Neal,  senior attorney at the SELC

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia