Set phasers to stun! A ride through William Shatner's career + WFAE's Carolina Climate Summit preview

Set your phases to stun! We’re going on a ride with Capt. Kirk himself, William Shatner. The 95 year old actor, musician, space explorer and cheese connoisseur has lived many lives.

Ahead of his Friday, April 17 appearance at Ovens Auditorium, he sits down with Charlotte Talks to discuss his life, legacy, the notable roles he’s portrayed, plus his unique musical ventures.

Then, we turn to a topic Shatner mentioned throughout our conversation — climate change and the health of planet Earth.

It’s also the focus of WFAE’s Carolinas Climate Summit on April 16. We'll take a sneak peak at one panel that focuses on AI and emerging technologies that are reshaping how we understand and address climate risk. This panel explores the promise and the pitfalls of technology in climate solutions including data equity, ethical concerns, and access gaps.

Panelists such as David Neal of the Southern Environmental Law Center, will examine how innovation can accelerate climate action while ensuring communities are not left behind.

GUESTS:

Part 1:

William Shatner, actor, musician, space explorer

Part 2:

David Neal, senior attorney at the SELC