Post & Courier's 'Caught in the Cycle' investigation highlights deaths, mental health crisis in South Carolina Jails

Since the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, mental health and crime have been at the forefront of our political and judicial conversations once again.

One of the effects has been Iryna’s Law, which passed the GOP-led legislature and was signed by Gov. Josh Stein in October. Despite signing the bill, Stein criticized the law, saying it “simply does not do enough to keep you safe.”

Among the changes to the law are changes in pretrial release. For example, people accused of violent crimes have a tougher time getting released before going to trial. Stein said that’s actually the reason he signed the measure.

But in South Carolina, reporters at the Post & Courier recently reported an investigation that found systemic failures within the jail system in that state led to several deaths and unnecessary arrests. They cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.

We discuss their findings, what South Carolina can do better, what North Carolina can learn from this investigation as the state makes changes to criminal justice reform.

GUESTS:

Jocelyn Grzeszczak, watchdog & public service reporter at the Post & Courier

Alan Hovorka, quick response & public safety reporter at the Post & Courier

Glenn Smith, deputy managing editor of investigations & public service at the Post & Courier