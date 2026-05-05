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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Post & Courier's 'Caught in the Cycle' investigation highlights deaths, mental health crisis in South Carolina Jails

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 5, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
Grace Beahm Alford
/
The Post and Courier

Since the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, mental health and crime have been at the forefront of our political and judicial conversations once again.

One of the effects has been Iryna’s Law, which passed the GOP-led legislature and was signed by Gov. Josh Stein in October. Despite signing the bill, Stein criticized the law, saying it “simply does not do enough to keep you safe.”

Among the changes to the law are changes in pretrial release. For example, people accused of violent crimes have a tougher time getting released before going to trial. Stein said that’s actually the reason he signed the measure.

But in South Carolina, reporters at the Post & Courier recently reported an investigation that found systemic failures within the jail system in that state led to several deaths and unnecessary arrests. They cost the taxpayers millions of dollars.

We discuss their findings, what South Carolina can do better, what North Carolina can learn from this investigation as the state makes changes to criminal justice reform.

GUESTS:

Jocelyn Grzeszczak, watchdog & public service reporter at the Post & Courier
Alan Hovorka, quick response & public safety reporter at the Post & Courier
Glenn Smith, deputy managing editor of investigations & public service at the Post & Courier

Fractured
The mental health care system in North Carolina has been failing for years. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than those who get caught up in the criminal justice system, out of sight, therefore out of mind for the general public and policymakers. But their plight — and the brokenness of the mental health system — affects everyone in the state.

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins South CarolinaIryna Zarutska stabbing
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri