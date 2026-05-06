The impact and the pushback against data centers

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the latest on data centers. What impact would they have on Charlotte and the surrounding areas? What makes the Charlotte area a desirable place for data centers? And how is the community pushing back?

It’s an issue that’s causing strong reactions from politicians as well. Earlier this month, Gov. Josh Stein questioned tax breaks for data centers. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera has called for a temporary pause on new projects near residential areas and asked the council to hold a public hearing on data centers. That could be a first step toward a moratorium on any new ones being built in the city.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the debate surrounding data centers — how residents and elected officials feel about them. Plus, a look at the environmental impact of these centers and how they could affect your monthly bill.

GUESTS:

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council member at-large

Nick Jimenez, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter