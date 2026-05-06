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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact and the pushback against data centers

By Sarah Delia
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Servers at a data center.
evertonpestana
/
Pixabay
Servers at a data center.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the latest on data centers. What impact would they have on Charlotte and the surrounding areas? What makes the Charlotte area a desirable place for data centers? And how is the community pushing back?

It’s an issue that’s causing strong reactions from politicians as well. Earlier this month, Gov. Josh Stein questioned tax breaks for data centers. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera has called for a temporary pause on new projects near residential areas and asked the council to hold a public hearing on data centers. That could be a first step toward a moratorium on any new ones being built in the city.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at the debate surrounding data centers — how residents and elected officials feel about them. Plus, a look at the environmental impact of these centers and how they could affect your monthly bill.

GUESTS:
Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council member at-large
Nick Jimenez, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center
Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter

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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia