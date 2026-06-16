NC’s outdoor recreation economy heats up, plus tips on exploring outside and staying safe this summer

As summer approaches, we explore the surging impact of North Carolina’s outdoor recreation industry. In 2012, the industry created $9.1 billion in value added for the state. Now, the latest data shows outdoor recreation contributes $17.8 billion to the state's economy, bouncing back from pre-pandemic levels and continuing to see record growth.

According to the state’s outdoor economy office , the sector is essential to generating jobs, strengthening small businesses and providing a quality of life many North Carolinians can enjoy for their mental and physical health.

North Carolina is home to 41 state parks, 10 national parks and four national forests.

Accessibility can be complicated though. One survey of western NC outdoor recreation participation revealed visitors spend on average $479 on a trip. There are also initiatives to get more diverse groups outdoors by removing physical, financial and cultural barriers.

On this episode, we speak to experts on all things outdoors across NC. We explore what’s behind the economic growth of outdoor recreation, discuss how to increase accessibility and even dive into practical tips for your safety outdoors — including how to avoid interfering with wildlife and what to do if you can’t.

GUESTS:

Greg Batts, district biologist at NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Keith Cradle, Ph.D., founder of Camping With Cradle

Ash Morgan, Ph.D., professor of economics and director of the Center for Economic Research & Policy Analysis at Appalachian State University