Local News Roundup: CMS begins classes amid leadership turmoil; Bovino makes stop in Charlotte; Graham wins SC U.S. Senate runoff

CMS students begin classes as a cloud hangs over leadership questions at the district. The CMS Board of Education voted Tuesday to release a summary of its investigation into Superintendent Crystal Hill. That report should be released before the end of September. A two-month investigation into Hill has so far remained mostly confidential.

Former U.S. Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino was in east Charlotte on Sunday, where he stopped at Manolo’s Bakery. The bakery was where protesters met nightly last fall during Operation Charlotte’s Web. During that effort, which Bovino led, federal immigration officials detained about 400 people.

Manolo Betancur, the owner of the bakery, told WFAE that Bovino accused him of shutting down his business to “just protect illegals.” In a statement to WFAE, Bovino said immigrants who do not assimilate are “anti-American.”

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wants officials across the state to delay the adoption of new election rules that would limit mail-in ballot voting and make it easier to challenge other votes. Stein's push comes as the state's Rules Review Commission meets on Thursdays. The commission is the last step for any rule proposed by a state agency. These rules were passed by the Republican-led North Carolina Board of Elections last month.

And in South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham, has won a Republican runoff and will face Democrat Annie Andrews in November. Graham beat U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman in the race. Lindsey Graham had held the seat since 2003 before he died in July.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Nick de la Canal, host of WFAE’s “All Things Considered” and reporter

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter