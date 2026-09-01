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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

‘We are ready’: Sheriff McFadden discusses reopening Jail North, overcrowding, Iryna’s Law and more

By Chris Jones
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the county's 287(g) partnership with ICE in 2018, shortly after taking office.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Sheriff Garry McFadden ended the county's 287(g) partnership with ICE in 2018, shortly after taking office.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden narrowly won a third term in a four-way Democratic primary in March. With no Republican candidates on the ballot, the primary was effectively the general election.

In one of his first moves after the election, McFadden named one of his challengers, Ricky Robbins, as his chief deputy.

Despite McFadden overcoming challengers for his role, day-to-day challenges continue to stack up — including jail overcrowding, resident deaths, cooperation with immigration enforcement officials, addressing the need for a juvenile detention facility, and lawsuits and investigations into how the Sheriff runs the county jail.

Last year, as a result of the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, legislators quickly passed Iryna’s law to overhaul parts of the criminal justice process, including ending cash bail for violent offenders. Since then, counties across North Carolina have reported jail overcrowding, which they say strains employee workloads and financial costs.

Data gathered by WCNC Charlotte reports an increase in jail population by 30% since the law took effect last December, with inmates staying several days longer.

Although the number fluctuates daily, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reported Aug. 31 that the jail population was 431 people above capacity: 2,222 people were being held in a facility designed for 1,791.

On this episode, we sit down with Sheriff McFadden to discuss the state of the Mecklenburg County jail, the impact of Iryna’s law and the challenges facing his office.

GUESTS:
Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Jail NorthMecklenburg JailIryna Zarutska stabbingMecklenburg Juvenile Detention Centerpublic safety
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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