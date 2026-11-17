Last weekend marked one year since Operation Charlotte's Web began. Hundreds of people were arrested, U.S. citizens were interrogated and fear ran through the entire community.

From the moment the operation began, viral videos circulated of people being chased, thrown to the ground and arrested. Local elected officials and the media all questioned the scope and scale of the operation but were given little information from the Trump administration. That includes why some U.S. citizens and those with no criminal record were targeted.

Parents expressed fears about sending children to school, despite CMS assurances that there was no activity on any campus. In addition, worksites across the state were empty, and the local economy took a hit.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the impact of the attacks on the local community, gauge the reaction from elected officials, and discuss the lasting effects on the region.

GUESTS:

Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Jamilah Espinosa, immigration attorney with Espinosa Law