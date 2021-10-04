Carolina Panthers' winning streak ends as the Charlotte Hornets' preseason begins

The Panthers faced off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. At first, the game was going well for Carolina. The Panthers were down by only one at the start of the second half, but then things started to fall apart.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott made four touchdown passes in the game, and the Panthers fell to the Cowboys 36-28 , marking Carolina’s first loss of the regular season. Head coach Matt Rhule called it “a good learning experience” for the Panthers.

“Some calls didn’t go Carolina’s way on Sunday,” Langston Wertz Jr. with The Charlotte Observer told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on the latest Time Out for Sports. “There was a fumble in the first half that eventually became points for the Cowboys. The missed field goal from 54 yards from (placekicker) Zane Gonzalez gave Dallas a short field; they scored. I think, though, the Panthers got away from the run game, which really put a lot of pressure on (quarterback) Sam Darnold, but it was nice to see him bounce back.”

It’s not all football, anymore, though, in the Charlotte professional sports world. Over in the NBA, the Hornets’ preseason is getting underway. Up first is an away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets were in training camp all last week, and head coach James Borrego said he’s seen a lot of growth in star guard LaMelo Ball.

“I think LaMelo, coming back for year two, understands a little bit more about how to be a leader,” Wertz said. “And I think the Hornets as a team learned a little bit in the play-in game about what it takes to win at that level, and for a team that’s been used to losing so long, they got a chance to experience some success. And I think they come back understanding, ‘This is what we have to do to continue that success.’”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz cover on this installment of Time Out for Sports.