© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers end a losing streak, and Charlotte high school star Mikey Williams gets Puma deal

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published November 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
panthers new twitter win over falcons 103121.JPG
@Panthers
/
Twitter
The Panthers beat the Falcons 19-13 on Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak.

Panthers fans breathed a sigh of relief this weekend. After four straight losses, Carolina won again, beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13. During the game, quarterback Sam Darnold, the subject of much criticism in recent weeks, showed his athleticism.

“He looked good,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports segment. “He was running the ball with confidence. He threw the ball with confidence. He took off, and he made the plays when he needed to make them.”

But after 66 yards on Sunday, Darnold took a hard hit and was taken out of the game. He was put on concussion protocol, and it was unclear on Monday if he’ll be able to play this coming weekend.

“We’ll have to play a wait-and-see game with him this week,” Wertz said. “That was just a wicked hit, and he was really courageous even to walk off the field after that.”

Overall, though, the game was a much-needed shot in the arm for Carolina. Head coach Matt Rhule called it a “team win.”

On the basketball front, the Hornets welcomed back star Terry Rozier this weekend after his recovery from a sprained ankle. Charlotte beat the Trail Blazers 125-113 on Sunday. Rozier and point guard LaMelo Ball gave fans what they wanted, but Kelly Oubre Jr. proved to be a crowd-pleaser, too. He had 26 points on Sunday, and almost half of them were 3-pointers.

“He’s going to have a lot of games like this,” Wertz said. “... The Hornets have legitimate depth, and I think they have a legitimate chance for a top-five playoff seed come May. I think they’re that good. I think Oubre’s that good.”

And on the high school level, a local player signed a big endorsement deal. Vertical Academy basketball star Mikey Williams now has a multiyear footwear and apparel deal with Puma.

“Mikey’s signing more big deals than most pro athletes,” Wertz said.

You can listen to the full conversation between Glenn and Wertz above. Here’s a quick look at what else was covered on this week’s Time Out for Sports.

  • There’s more analysis of the Panthers’ win over the Falcons.
  • Carolina quashed rumors that running back Christian McCaffrey was up for a trade. 
  • They talk about high school football playoff prospects. 
  • There’s an update on how Charlotte’s Ardrey Kell High, the No. 1-ranked volleyball team in North Carolina, is doing in the state playoffs. 

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

SportsCarolina PanthersCharlotte Hornets
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn