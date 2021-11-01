Panthers end a losing streak, and Charlotte high school star Mikey Williams gets Puma deal

Panthers fans breathed a sigh of relief this weekend. After four straight losses, Carolina won again, beating the Atlanta Falcons 19-13. During the game, quarterback Sam Darnold, the subject of much criticism in recent weeks, showed his athleticism.

“He looked good,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports segment. “He was running the ball with confidence. He threw the ball with confidence. He took off, and he made the plays when he needed to make them.”

But after 66 yards on Sunday, Darnold took a hard hit and was taken out of the game. He was put on concussion protocol, and it was unclear on Monday if he’ll be able to play this coming weekend.

“We’ll have to play a wait-and-see game with him this week,” Wertz said. “That was just a wicked hit, and he was really courageous even to walk off the field after that.”

Overall, though, the game was a much-needed shot in the arm for Carolina. Head coach Matt Rhule called it a “ team win .”

On the basketball front, the Hornets welcomed back star Terry Rozier this weekend after his recovery from a sprained ankle. Charlotte beat the Trail Blazers 125-113 on Sunday. Rozier and point guard LaMelo Ball gave fans what they wanted, but Kelly Oubre Jr. proved to be a crowd-pleaser, too. He had 26 points on Sunday, and almost half of them were 3-pointers.

“He’s going to have a lot of games like this,” Wertz said. “... The Hornets have legitimate depth, and I think they have a legitimate chance for a top-five playoff seed come May. I think they’re that good. I think Oubre’s that good.”

And on the high school level, a local player signed a big endorsement deal. Vertical Academy basketball star Mikey Williams now has a multiyear footwear and apparel deal with Puma .

“Mikey’s signing more big deals than most pro athletes,” Wertz said.

