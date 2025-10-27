Charlotte Hornets pick up second win

The Charlotte Hornets notched their second win in three games Sunday night, downing the Washington Wizards 139-113. The Hornets scored 88 points in the second half to rally from 11 points down led by a triple-double from Lamelo Ball who scored 38 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out 13 assists. He said players were upset in the locker room at halftime.

"I mean, we really came here arguing with each other, for real, knowing we had to make a change and get it right, So, you know, we took it upon ourselves and then after all that, yeah, coach came in and then cleaned it up and we already knew. We was ready," he said.

Three other Hornets scored at least 20 points. The Hornets played without Brandon Miller who injured his shoulder in Saturday’s loss in Philadelphia. Charlotte visits the Miami Heat next.