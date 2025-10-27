© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting picks up steam in Charlotte, Mecklenburg

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 27, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Mecklenburg County voter sign
Chris Jones
/
WFAE
Mecklenburg County voter sign

All 21 Mecklenburg County polling places are open for the final week of early voting before the November municipal elections. More than 17,000 voters had cast ballots before today, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

The biggest issue on the ballot is whether voters will approve a one-percentage-point sales tax increase to pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan.

Early voting sites are open through Nov. 1. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday. On Saturday, early voting ends at 3 p.m.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain