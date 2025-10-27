Early voting picks up steam in Charlotte, Mecklenburg

All 21 Mecklenburg County polling places are open for the final week of early voting before the November municipal elections. More than 17,000 voters had cast ballots before today, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

The biggest issue on the ballot is whether voters will approve a one-percentage-point sales tax increase to pay for a multibillion-dollar transportation plan.

Early voting sites are open through Nov. 1. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday. On Saturday, early voting ends at 3 p.m.