NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers have a winning record and high hopes

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 3, 2025 at 9:26 AM EST

It's been six years since there was this much hope surrounding the Carolina Panthers. That was the last time the team stood at 5-4 on the season and they got there on Sunday via a last-second field goal by rookie Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald to beat the Green Bay Packers 16-13 who had the top record in the conference before the game. Defensive lineman Derrick Brown said the Panthers are becoming a team that’s not just an easy time for opponents.

"We've been looked at for so long as a team where people say they're gonna just come in and get an automatic win. So for us to come out here, be competing down to the wire, this is what we do, this is what we want, right? This is the culture that Dan and Dave all top down, this is what they bought in, and you know this is what they want to instill in us so we can be able to execute in the game. So I mean, like we said today after the game, man, all we all we need is us and be able to go out and execute and do what we do," he said.

Running back Rico Dowdle had another big game, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
