What to know as you head to the polls on Election Day

Municipal elections are being held in many North Carolina towns and cities Tuesday, Nov. 4. Here’s what you need to know about what’s on the ballot, what to bring and how to show up at the polls fully prepared.

When will polls be open on Election Day?

In Mecklenburg County, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How do I find my polling place on Election Day? Where do I vote on Election Day?

To find your Election Day polling place, click here , type in your address and click submit. After you click submit, your Election Day polling place appears in the top left corner of the page.

How do I know who is on my ballot?

To see who is on your ballot, you can use the voter search tool by typing in your first name, last name and date of birth. Once you have found your voter history, you will click on your name and scroll down to the tab that says “Your Sample Ballot(s).” There should be a sample ballot available for you to look at and check to see who is on your ballot.

If you live in Charlotte, the races on your ballot include mayor, City Council at-large, City Council district, school board, and the Mecklenburg County Public Transportation Systems Local Sales and Use Tax Referendum.

You can vote for four City Council at-large candidates, one mayoral candidate for the city of Charlotte, your district’s City Council candidate, and your district’s school board candidate . You’ll also have the opportunity to vote “Yes” or “No” on the Mecklenburg County Transit Tax Referendum.

Some cities and towns outside of Charlotte will also hold municipal elections, including Concord, Huntersville and Matthews.

What is the tax referendum?

The tax referendum on the ballot concerns funding for transportation and transit. A vote in favor of the referendum supports a 1% sales tax increase to fund roadway and public transportation systems.

A vote against the referendum opposes the 1% sales tax increase for transportation purposes.

If the referendum wins a majority of votes, the Mecklenburg County sales tax would increase to 8.25%. The money would fund new rail lines, road improvements and more bus service.

To learn more about the transit debate and what supporters and opponents of the bill have said, click here and here.

What do I need to bring to be able to vote?

In North Carolina, voters will be asked to show a valid photo ID. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID with them at the polling place, or a copy of their photo ID with their mailed-in envelope (if voting via absentee ballot), they can fill out an ID exception form .

What is an eligible photo ID, and how can I get one?

In North Carolina, voters must present a photo ID at the polls to cast their ballot. The most common example of a valid photo ID is a North Carolina driver's license.

To learn more about other forms of acceptable photo ID, visit BringItNC.gov .

Where can I find my county board of elections office?

To find your county board of elections office, click here and type your county name in the search bar.

What is a provisional ballot?

A provisional ballot is issued to voters when there are questions about their eligibility to vote or if they do not present a valid photo ID at the polls. After a provisional ballot is cast, election officials temporarily hold it while they verify the voter’s eligibility. The county board of elections then reviews the information and determines whether the ballot is valid. The results of the election are not finalized until all eligible provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted.

Can I have someone drive and assist me at the polls?

Yes, under North Carolina law , all voters can receive assistance with voting from a family member.

Voters with specific disabilities or additional needs can receive assistance from people not related to them to assist them in the voting process (except for their employer or a representative of their labor union). Voters who fall under this rule include those who are illiterate, have a disability, lack English proficiency, or are blind.

Voters can ask for help at the polling place and explain to the chief judge of the polling place why they need assistance. The voter must point out who is assisting them and that person must be approved by the judge.

People assisting voters can not influence the voter's selection, reveal how the person voted, or take notes on what is happening in the voting booth.

Who can use curbside voting?

For those unable to enter the polling place even with assistance because of age or a disability, curbside voting is available. To learn more about curbside voting, click here .

What technology is used at the polls?

Technology used at polling sites varies by county. In Mecklenburg County, voters make their selection on a touchscreen and receive a printed, paper ballot with their vote, which they then take to a scanner to be read and recorded. You can visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to learn more.

Can I take photos at the polls?