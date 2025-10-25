© 2025 WFAE

2025 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education candidates

Six of the nine seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education are up for grabs this November. These elections are nonpartisan, and two of them will feature no incumbent, meaning guaranteed fresh faces on the board. To help you learn about the candidates and decide, WFAE asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire about their experience, priorities and position on important issues. Their answers have been edited for typos, but are otherwise presented in full.

Read the candidates' responses by clicking on their names below.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES

DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES
Melissa EasleyJuanrique Hall
Bill FountainShamaiye Haynes
Charlitta Hatch
DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATESDISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES
Robert EdwardsLisa Cline
Jillian KingCynthia Stone
Stephanie Sneed
DISTRICT 6 CANDIDATES
Toni Emehel
Anna London
Justin Shealy