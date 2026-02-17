Charlotte FC caps preseason with a win

After a win to cap off preseason training, Charlotte FC now turns its attention toward the Major League Soccer regular season which starts this weekend. Head coach Dean Smith said it wasn’t a perfect preseason, but the team came through it mostly healthy

"There's things that we can keep coaching to make them better, and we'll we'll continue to do that. We've had some good chances that that we didn't take, but we'll also give away some, some opportunities to the opposition as well. So on both sides, with and without the ball, there's still work to be done, but it's definitely a work in progress towards, doing what we want, which is to achieve something this season," he said.

Charlotte opens the season Saturday in St Louis. Kickoff is at 2:30. The home opener is March 7 against Austin FC.