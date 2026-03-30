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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets drop two, clinch play-in spot

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:07 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets came back down to earth over the weekend, losing games Saturday and Sunday to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

The back-to-back losses dropped the Hornets to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the slide, Charlotte has clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Coach Charles Lee said the defeats offered a glimpse of the intensity the team can expect in the postseason.

“These type of games make you stronger. They build your character because you are playing another tough team coming off of a loss, and no one’s going to feel sorry for you,” Lee said. “I don’t think our group did by any stretch of the imagination, and sometimes that’s what the postseason’s like.”

The Hornets return to action Tuesday night, March 31, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The team has seven games remaining in the regular season.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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