Hornets drop two, clinch play-in spot

The Charlotte Hornets came back down to earth over the weekend, losing games Saturday and Sunday to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

The back-to-back losses dropped the Hornets to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the slide, Charlotte has clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Coach Charles Lee said the defeats offered a glimpse of the intensity the team can expect in the postseason.

“These type of games make you stronger. They build your character because you are playing another tough team coming off of a loss, and no one’s going to feel sorry for you,” Lee said. “I don’t think our group did by any stretch of the imagination, and sometimes that’s what the postseason’s like.”

The Hornets return to action Tuesday night, March 31, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. The team has seven games remaining in the regular season.