Charlotte soccer fans gather to watch World Cup opener

The FIFA World Cup officially kicked off Thursday, drawing soccer fans across Charlotte to bars, restaurants and watch parties for the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

This year's World Cup is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through July 19. Charlotte is one of 16 host cities and is scheduled to host multiple matches during the tournament.

Local businesses and fan groups organized watch parties throughout the city, with events taking place in Uptown, NoDa and South End as supporters gathered to cheer on their teams.

Among them was Mariana Campos, who is visiting Charlotte from Mexico.

"Soccer, it's really important for us, at least for my family," Campos said. "My dad is a big soccer fan, so being here, trying to cheer for my country is really important for me."

Aldair Jimenez said the tournament's return to Mexico as a host nation carries special significance.

"Hoping to get that dub, you know what I mean?" Jimenez said. "It's a big day for it to be back in Mexico for the first time since '86. It's a big deal for all of us."

Yazmin Galvan said the opening match filled her with pride.

"I feel really proud, especially being first-generation and coming here," Galvan said. "It just shows how proud we are of them playing, especially in the opening game."