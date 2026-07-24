Panthers lose Nic Scourton for season after knee injury at training camp

The Carolina Panthers will be without second-year linebacker Nic Scourton for the 2026 season after he suffered a right knee injury during the team's first training camp practice Thursday.

The 21-year-old pass rusher was carted off the field by the team's medical staff. Following the injury, head coach Dave Canales ended practice early.

Canales said he wanted players to have an opportunity to support their teammate.

“We had enough time in the practice to get a kickoff and everybody come up and just make sure that they send him some love,” Canales said. “Who knows what it is, but it’s a chance for the guys to connect, and I wanted to make sure they had a chance to do that.”

The Panthers later announced that Scourton will miss the entire season.

Carolina opens its preseason schedule against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 6.