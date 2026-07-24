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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers lose Nic Scourton for season after knee injury at training camp

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 24, 2026 at 8:48 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers will be without second-year linebacker Nic Scourton for the 2026 season after he suffered a right knee injury during the team's first training camp practice Thursday.

The 21-year-old pass rusher was carted off the field by the team's medical staff. Following the injury, head coach Dave Canales ended practice early.

Canales said he wanted players to have an opportunity to support their teammate.

“We had enough time in the practice to get a kickoff and everybody come up and just make sure that they send him some love,” Canales said. “Who knows what it is, but it’s a chance for the guys to connect, and I wanted to make sure they had a chance to do that.”

The Panthers later announced that Scourton will miss the entire season.

Carolina opens its preseason schedule against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 6.
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Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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