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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers still filling practice squad ahead of season opener

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 1, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT

As the Carolina Panthers continue preparations for their home season opener on Sept. 13, the team is still working to fill out its practice squad.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and the coaching staff have assembled a strong group and are putting players in positions to succeed.

"It's a great group," Pickett said. "I think everybody does different things really well, and I think Brad does a good job of putting them in positions to succeed. I think that's what great coaching is all about, setting your players up for success. I think he's done an awesome job and these guys come in every day and execute."

The Panthers also announced Monday that offensive lineman Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The team still has five openings on its practice squad.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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