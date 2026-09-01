Panthers still filling practice squad ahead of season opener

As the Carolina Panthers continue preparations for their home season opener on Sept. 13, the team is still working to fill out its practice squad.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and the coaching staff have assembled a strong group and are putting players in positions to succeed.

"It's a great group," Pickett said. "I think everybody does different things really well, and I think Brad does a good job of putting them in positions to succeed. I think that's what great coaching is all about, setting your players up for success. I think he's done an awesome job and these guys come in every day and execute."

The Panthers also announced Monday that offensive lineman Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The team still has five openings on its practice squad.