Ahead of this weekend’s kickoff, a preview of the Panthers’ season

It’s time for football. The Panthers open their regular season at 1 o’clock Sunday, when they host the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Expectations are high after last season, when they won the NFC South for the first time in a decade; it was their first playoff appearance since 2017. For a preview, WCNC Sports Director Nick Carbone joined WFAE’s Marshall Terry.

Marshall Terry: Even as division champs last year, the Panthers had a losing record. Can they surpass that?

Nick Carboni: I think they can. Look, all NFL teams are optimistic before the ball kicks off for Week 1, but I think there’s reason for optimism in Carolina. They’re coming off of that division title and playoff appearance. They have several young, ascending players, including quarterback Bryce Young, and they made some really key additions to the defense as that side of the ball continues to improve as well. I think with some consistency and maybe some more, as they like to say in football, explosive plays — which are just big plays of about 20 yards or more — I think they can be even more competitive this year, improve that win total by a game or two. But, as always, it all hinges on the keyword: health, health, health.

Terry: Last year was by far the best of quarterback Bryce Young’s three-year career. Can he top himself?

Carboni: I think he can. I think what is really going to help him is not so much new players on the roster but players that weren’t available to him for all of last season. The two players that come immediately to mind are wide receiver Jalen Coker, who he formed a great connection with towards the end of the season, especially in that home playoff game. Coker wasn't healthy to start the season, and he is now. The other player I’m thinking of is running back Jonathon Brooks, a really talented draft pick out of Texas who has been on the roster for several seasons but has only played three games due to two ACL tears. Well, he is back, he is healthy, and he can help Bryce Young elevate his game even more this year. The biggest questions, though, are going to be the guys protecting Bryce Young at right and left tackle. They aren't the same ones they had last year.

Terry: Which games should fans circle on the calendar?

Carboni: I think when it comes to the Panthers, it starts with their division games, those games in the NFC South against Tampa, Atlanta — who they will travel to in week two — and New Orleans, which kind of surprisingly was their bugaboo last year and I think will be a tough out this year as well. So for the Panthers, it starts with winning the division. If you win the division, you’re automatically in the playoffs and hosting a playoff game like they did last year. But this Bears game on Sunday to open the season will be very interesting as well. The Bears quarterback Caleb Williams — the Panthers traded with the Bears for the rights to draft Bryce Young number one overall in 2023. The very next year, the Bears used their number-one pick to select Caleb Williams at number one overall. Two Heisman winners, two guys that are closely connected for the reasons I just stated, and that will be the big storyline heading into Sunday. And it’s a marquee team. The Chicago Bears are an original NFL team, and it’s always interesting when you line up against that helmet.

Terry: OK, what’s your prediction for the season?

Carboni: I think I probably go on the more optimistic end. Last year, they were 8-9. They’ve improved by a couple of wins each and every season, and I do think they are on an upward trajectory for the reasons I’ve laid out here. So I’m saying that the Panthers will go 10-7 this year. I think it requires a really good start. That requires a win on Sunday and then two easier games following that heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup against Detroit in week 4, hopefully 3-0. I’m taking a 10-win Panthers team this year and a return to the playoffs.