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NEWS BRIEFS

Chase Briscoe wins in Las Vegas, moves up to sixth in Cup standings

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT

Chase Briscoe of Huntersville-based Joe Gibbs Racing captured the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, earning his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

Briscoe held off Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick in the closing laps to secure the win.

The victory moved Briscoe to sixth in the Cup Series points standings.

Following the race, Briscoe said stage points played a key role in his team's effort to gain ground in the championship race.

"Stage points are extremely critical, and especially in our situation, every point is going to matter," Briscoe said. "It does for everybody, but when you're trying to cut into a gap, you have to outscore guys, and we were able to do that."

Larson continues to lead the Cup Series standings at the halfway point of the championship chase, holding a 40-point advantage over Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bank of America 400.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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