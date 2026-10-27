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Wake Forest University reaches renewable energy milestone

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
A solar array being constructed in Sebree, Kentucky
NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, courtesy of WFU
A solar array being constructed in Sebree, Kentucky

Wake Forest University has reached a milestone in its commitment to climate neutrality.

The Sebree Solar II Energy Center in Henderson County, Kentucky, became operational in August. And because of it, Wake Forest has fulfilled a commitment to 100% renewable electricity through what’s called a Renewable Power Purchase Agreement, or RPPA.

The agreement allows the university to invest in the amount of energy equivalent to 100% of campus electricity usage. The school then receives renewable energy certificates in that amount.

It’s part of a project that started in 2024 and is a joint effort between Wake Forest and eight other colleges and universities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

In addition to helping Wake Forest achieve its climate neutrality goals, the solar facility will be used for educational opportunities for the school’s faculty and students, in the form of real-time data, site visits and student internships.
Energy & Environment
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff