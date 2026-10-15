Charlotte FC falls 3-1 to Columbus as playoff seeding looms

Charlotte FC lost 3-1 on the road to the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night in a lackluster performance as playoff seeding looms.

Charlotte coach Dean Smith was blunt in his assessment after the match.

“For 60 minutes, we were woeful,” Smith said. “How we got away with 1-1 at halftime, I don't know. After 60 minutes, we actually had a little bit of a go. Really poor performance with and without the ball, and gave two goals away in the same side of it as well. So, poor.”

Charlotte drops to fifth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. The club visits sixth-place Philadelphia on Saturday night.