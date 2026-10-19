Panthers beat Eagles 25-14 for third win of season

The Carolina Panthers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 25-14 on Sunday for their third win of the season.

Quarterback Bryce Young said the victory was especially satisfying coming out of the Panthers’ off week.

“We want to make sure that we can come back and recapture, reestablish,” Young said. “And again, we have a ton of respect for this organization. Obviously, a hostile environment whenever you come here, so I’m super proud of the team, super proud of the way that we found a way and we finished.”

Young said the Panthers will celebrate the victory before shifting their attention to their next opponent.

“Again, time to clean up, and then we’re gonna celebrate it. We’ll flush it and then we gotta turn the page,” Young said.

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.