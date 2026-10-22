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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets beat Nets for first win of season

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 22, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT
Hornets Bounce Nets In Brooklyn, Win 6th Straight Season Opener.
Charlotte Hornets
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Media release
Hornets Bounce Nets In Brooklyn, Win 6th Straight Season Opener.

The Charlotte Hornets picked up their first win of the season Wednesday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-103 on the road.

Five Hornets scored in double figures, led by Grayson Allen with 21 points off the bench. Brandon Miller added 18.

Charlotte was without Kon Knueppel and Coby White. Miller said the Hornets stayed composed through adversity.

“I think the way that we fight against adversity, obviously we had a little adversity going into the second half,” Miller said. “I think we just, you know, came together as a team and just talked about, you know, what we need to focus on. And I feel like that's how we run, and we focus on, you know, the controllables, and that's what gave us the win tonight.”

Charlotte returns home Friday night for its home opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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