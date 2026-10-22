Charlotte Hornets beat Nets for first win of season

The Charlotte Hornets picked up their first win of the season Wednesday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-103 on the road.

Five Hornets scored in double figures, led by Grayson Allen with 21 points off the bench. Brandon Miller added 18.

Charlotte was without Kon Knueppel and Coby White. Miller said the Hornets stayed composed through adversity.

“I think the way that we fight against adversity, obviously we had a little adversity going into the second half,” Miller said. “I think we just, you know, came together as a team and just talked about, you know, what we need to focus on. And I feel like that's how we run, and we focus on, you know, the controllables, and that's what gave us the win tonight.”

Charlotte returns home Friday night for its home opener against the Atlanta Hawks.