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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets look to build momentum against Wizards after weekend split

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets will wrap up a three-game homestand Monday night at Spectrum Center when they host the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte is coming off a weekend split. The Hornets were routed by the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, losing by 47 points, before bouncing back Saturday with a 115-110 victory over the Miami Heat.

After Saturday's win, Hornets coach Charles Lee said the team heard the frustration from fans following Friday's blowout loss and used it as motivation.

"When your family ain't acting right, you gotta let them know," Lee said. "And they did. We used it as fuel today, and they gave us our flowers today, which is what family does. We love the fans, we appreciate them, and we got to get back to work and get ready for Monday."

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday at Spectrum Center.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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