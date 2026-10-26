Hornets look to build momentum against Wizards after weekend split

The Charlotte Hornets will wrap up a three-game homestand Monday night at Spectrum Center when they host the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte is coming off a weekend split. The Hornets were routed by the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, losing by 47 points, before bouncing back Saturday with a 115-110 victory over the Miami Heat.

After Saturday's win, Hornets coach Charles Lee said the team heard the frustration from fans following Friday's blowout loss and used it as motivation.

"When your family ain't acting right, you gotta let them know," Lee said. "And they did. We used it as fuel today, and they gave us our flowers today, which is what family does. We love the fans, we appreciate them, and we got to get back to work and get ready for Monday."

The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday at Spectrum Center.