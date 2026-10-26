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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers routed by Buccaneers, face quick turnaround before Packers game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

For the second time this season, the Carolina Panthers suffered a lopsided home loss, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground while the Panthers committed four turnovers and allowed five sacks in a 30-point defeat.

After the game, Panthers coach Dave Canales said the performance was unlike anything he had experienced.

"It's a shock," Canales said. "For me to be able to move on from it, because literally I've never been a part of a half of football like that. To experience it in all phases, a blocked kick, sack-fumble, interception, a dropped punt, and then on the defensive side really just not getting off the field in different ways. It felt so crazy and so egregiously different than the ball that we're used to playing."

The Panthers will have little time to regroup. Carolina travels to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain