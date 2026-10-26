Panthers routed by Buccaneers, face quick turnaround before Packers game

For the second time this season, the Carolina Panthers suffered a lopsided home loss, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground while the Panthers committed four turnovers and allowed five sacks in a 30-point defeat.

After the game, Panthers coach Dave Canales said the performance was unlike anything he had experienced.

"It's a shock," Canales said. "For me to be able to move on from it, because literally I've never been a part of a half of football like that. To experience it in all phases, a blocked kick, sack-fumble, interception, a dropped punt, and then on the defensive side really just not getting off the field in different ways. It felt so crazy and so egregiously different than the ball that we're used to playing."

The Panthers will have little time to regroup. Carolina travels to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday night.