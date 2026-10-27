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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets top Wizards behind Miller’s 39 points, Diabate’s rebounding

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:05 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 110-103 on Monday night at Spectrum Center, led by 39 points from Brandon Miller.
Another key factor for Charlotte was center Moussa Diabate, who grabbed 17 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass.

Diabate said rebounding has been central to earning playing time throughout his career.

“From the first year I got here, the main way that I got a chance to get in the rotation was because I was rebounding the ball, playing hard, and I just stuck with it,” Diabate said. “When you find your niche, you're trying to stick with it as much as you can.”

The Hornets sit atop the NBA’s Southeast Division and are third overall in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte returns to action Wednesday night when it visits the undefeated Detroit Pistons for a 7 p.m. game.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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