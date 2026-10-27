Hornets top Wizards behind Miller’s 39 points, Diabate’s rebounding

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards 110-103 on Monday night at Spectrum Center, led by 39 points from Brandon Miller.

Another key factor for Charlotte was center Moussa Diabate, who grabbed 17 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass.

Diabate said rebounding has been central to earning playing time throughout his career.

“From the first year I got here, the main way that I got a chance to get in the rotation was because I was rebounding the ball, playing hard, and I just stuck with it,” Diabate said. “When you find your niche, you're trying to stick with it as much as you can.”

The Hornets sit atop the NBA’s Southeast Division and are third overall in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte returns to action Wednesday night when it visits the undefeated Detroit Pistons for a 7 p.m. game.