Former Charlotte Checkers owner pleads guilty to filing false tax return

Michael Kahn, the former majority owner of the Charlotte Checkers, pleaded guilty Monday to filing a fraudulent federal income tax return.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the 66-year-old transferred more than $4.5 million from his family foundation to himself and failed to report that income on his tax returns.

Kahn was the primary owner of the Charlotte Checkers from 2006 until 2024, when Zawyer Sports and Entertainment acquired a controlling interest in the team.