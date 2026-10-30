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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers fire defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after second straight loss

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 30, 2026 at 1:03 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley following the team's second straight loss, a 27-19 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The Panthers' defense has been hit hard by injuries this season, particularly in the secondary. Starting cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn were sidelined, and the team finished Thursday's game with third-string cornerbacks on the field after another injury.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will take over play-calling duties.

Wash brings 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 seasons in the NFL.

The Panthers are 3-4 this season. After opening the year with a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears, the team appeared to be making progress before back-to-back lopsided defeats. Carolina lost 43-13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week before Thursday night's loss to Green Bay.

The Panthers are off this weekend and will return to action when they host the Denver Broncos on Nov. 8.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain