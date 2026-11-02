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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC stays hot with second straight 4-0 win, eyes home playoff match

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST

After clinching a playoff spot Wednesday, Charlotte FC kept its momentum going with a second consecutive 4-0 victory, defeating Orlando City at home Saturday night.

The win leaves Charlotte fifth in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings with one regular-season match remaining. The club will travel to face Inter Miami on Saturday with a chance to move into the top four and secure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Dean Smith said Charlotte is peaking at the right time.

“Back-to-back clean sheets are really important,” Smith said. “I think we've scored the most goals this season in the club's history, which is really pleasing. And I've said before, there are goals coming from everywhere at the moment as well, and that's important coming into the playoffs.”

Charlotte visits Inter Miami on Saturday afternoon.

The Crown is set to face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The remaining question is where the series will begin.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain