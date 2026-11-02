Charlotte FC stays hot with second straight 4-0 win, eyes home playoff match

After clinching a playoff spot Wednesday, Charlotte FC kept its momentum going with a second consecutive 4-0 victory, defeating Orlando City at home Saturday night.

The win leaves Charlotte fifth in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings with one regular-season match remaining. The club will travel to face Inter Miami on Saturday with a chance to move into the top four and secure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Dean Smith said Charlotte is peaking at the right time.

“Back-to-back clean sheets are really important,” Smith said. “I think we've scored the most goals this season in the club's history, which is really pleasing. And I've said before, there are goals coming from everywhere at the moment as well, and that's important coming into the playoffs.”

Charlotte visits Inter Miami on Saturday afternoon.

The Crown is set to face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The remaining question is where the series will begin.