College basketball season tips off with opening-day games in Rock Hill

The college basketball season is underway, and some teams wasted no time getting started.

High Point opened its season with a 72-57 win over Liberty in a men's game early Monday morning at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Appalachian State followed with a 63-49 victory over Merrimack at the same venue.

The games are part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, an event featuring college basketball matchups beginning as soon as the new season officially opened.