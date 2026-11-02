© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

College basketball season tips off with opening-day games in Rock Hill

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:09 AM EST

The college basketball season is underway, and some teams wasted no time getting started.

High Point opened its season with a 72-57 win over Liberty in a men's game early Monday morning at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Appalachian State followed with a 63-49 victory over Merrimack at the same venue.

The games are part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, an event featuring college basketball matchups beginning as soon as the new season officially opened.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain