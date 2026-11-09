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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC enters playoffs after draw to finish regular season

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 9, 2026 at 7:32 AM EST

Charlotte FC closed out the Major League Soccer regular season with a draw against Inter Miami on Saturday and narrowly missed moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Despite falling just short in the standings, coach Dean Smith said the team's late-season form is what matters heading into the playoffs.

"You've seen from the World Cup break how much we have grown," Smith said. "We'll go into the playoffs knowing that we can certainly score goals. We've just scored 11 in three games. Going into the playoffs, we know we've got that behind us, and we've got two clean sheets in that stretch as well. We've got some momentum and are looking forward to it."

Charlotte FC will open its best-of-three first-round playoff series against the Chicago Fire on the road Sunday.

Game 2 will be played the following Saturday in Charlotte.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain