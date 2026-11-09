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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers fall to Broncos despite improved effort

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 9, 2026 at 7:36 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers showed signs of improvement despite key injuries and a recent coaching change, but they still came up short in a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The defeat was Carolina's third straight loss and included a controversial interception ruling in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Bryce Young said the outcome should not have hinged on an officiating decision.

"That's a first for me in football, at any level," Young said. "But we should never be relying on refs or calls or anything like that. It's on us to leave no doubt. It's on us to go out and win. There's plenty of stuff on tape that we could have done better and executed better. I could execute better. That's all that we care about."

Young said the team is focused on correcting its own mistakes rather than dwelling on the disputed call.

The Panthers will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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