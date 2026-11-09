Panthers fall to Broncos despite improved effort

The Carolina Panthers showed signs of improvement despite key injuries and a recent coaching change, but they still came up short in a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The defeat was Carolina's third straight loss and included a controversial interception ruling in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Bryce Young said the outcome should not have hinged on an officiating decision.

"That's a first for me in football, at any level," Young said. "But we should never be relying on refs or calls or anything like that. It's on us to leave no doubt. It's on us to go out and win. There's plenty of stuff on tape that we could have done better and executed better. I could execute better. That's all that we care about."

Young said the team is focused on correcting its own mistakes rather than dwelling on the disputed call.

The Panthers will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.