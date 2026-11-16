Hornets blow 13-point lead in loss to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game on a four-game road trip Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 after surrendering a 13-point lead.

Rookie guard Christian Anderson scored 16 points in 18 minutes for Charlotte.

Anderson said the game shifted when the Clippers began knocking down shots late.

“They hit some tough shots and we didn't hit shots,” Anderson said. “I think that's where we've got to be better, just being able to dictate where we want to force the defense and how we want to stop them. I think it shifted when they started to hit shots at the end.”

Hornets coach Charles Lee was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. The first came while arguing a call that left Grayson Allen with a bloody face. The circumstances surrounding the second technical foul were less clear.

The Hornets continue their four-game road trip following the loss.