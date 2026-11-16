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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets blow 13-point lead in loss to Clippers

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 16, 2026 at 6:46 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their second straight game on a four-game road trip Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 after surrendering a 13-point lead.

Rookie guard Christian Anderson scored 16 points in 18 minutes for Charlotte.

Anderson said the game shifted when the Clippers began knocking down shots late.

“They hit some tough shots and we didn't hit shots,” Anderson said. “I think that's where we've got to be better, just being able to dictate where we want to force the defense and how we want to stop them. I think it shifted when they started to hit shots at the end.”

Hornets coach Charles Lee was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. The first came while arguing a call that left Grayson Allen with a bloody face. The circumstances surrounding the second technical foul were less clear.

The Hornets continue their four-game road trip following the loss.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain