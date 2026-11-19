The Carolina Panthers expect to have cornerback Mike Jackson back in the lineup for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens as the team continues to get healthier.

Jackson has been sidelined since late September with a groin injury. He said Wednesday that he is ready to return and plans to play his usual physical style despite the time away from the field.

Jackson said once he puts on the helmet, the layoff will not matter and that he intends to play aggressively rather than worry about the injury.

The Panthers will host the Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Baltimore enters the game on a five-game losing streak.