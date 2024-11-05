2024 Local election results

-
North Carolina Democrats and the Harris campaign had a big goal for this election: Raise turnout in Mecklenburg County. It didn’t happen.
-
A major comeback Tuesday night for Republican pastor Mark Harris, who’s been elected to represent North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District will send him to Congress five years after his previous election was overturned due to fraud.
-
Democrat Rep. Don Davis is claiming victory in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District over Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout and will seemingly be narrowly reelected to his U.S. House seat.
-
In addition to Jeff Jackson, who won the attorney general race, four other Democrats ran for statewide races from Mecklenburg County. State Senator Rachel Hunt won the lieutenant governor’s race. Former Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston lost the race for state labor commissioner to GOP nominee Luke Farley.
-
Democratic candidate Mo Green has won the race to be North Carolina's state superintendent of public instruction, defeating Republican Michele Morrow.
-
Democrats’ efforts to break the Republican veto-proof majority in the legislature appear to have yielded one additional seat.
-
With most votes counted in North Carolina, Democratic North Carolina superintendent candidate Mo Green was leading Republican Michele Morrow, 51.3% to 48.7%, early Wednesday morning.
-
Republican Tricia Cotham appears to have narrowly won reelection to a highly contested state House seat in southeast Mecklenburg. After Cotham switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP last year, Democrats prioritized defeating her.
-
It is a crucial win for the former president, who carried the state twice before.
-
North Carolina's next attorney general will be Democrat Jeff Jackson, after Republican Dan Bishop conceded shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.