-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings on Friday recommended four officers and a police sergeant be fired for their involvement in the death…
-
The City of Charlotte is declining to settle with the family of Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in…
-
If the Charlotte Citizens Review Board was a courtroom jury, it would be a hung jury in the case of CMPD officer Brentley Vinson. Members considered…
-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is standing by its internal investigation that found last year's shooting of Keith Lamont Scott was justified.…
-
By a vote of 8-2, Charlotte’s CitizenS Review Board decided that evidence exists that CMPD officials were wrong when they said last year’s fatal police…
-
The family of Keith Lamont Scott is appealing a CMPD evaluation that found Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in last September's fatal shooting and…
-
The Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed an African-American man in September will not face any charges. Mecklenburg County’s district…
-
The family of Keith Lamont Scott, the black man who was fatally shot by a CMPD officer a little over 2 weeks ago, has reviewed the remaining dash and body…
-
The Charlotte police officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott last week has a short personal history with CMPD but a long family one. WFAE's Michael…