NASSAU, Bahamas — Charlotte and Buffalo are headed to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20.The teams made the announcement on Sunday, one week before most other…
UNC Charlotte's football team is bowl eligible for the first time in the seven-season history of the program.The Charlotte 49ers beat the Marshall…
About 5,000 people were in attendance Sunday night at Halton Arena on UNC Charlotte’s campus to watch the 49ers men’s basketball team defeat Wake Forest…
The first responders who rushed to UNC Charlotte on April 30 during a mass shooting were honored on the football field Saturday at a home game against the…
Will Healy made clear Wednesday that he wants to create excitement for UNC Charlotte football.“Where we’re sitting right here at one point in time will be…
In a decision that’s not entirely unexpected, UNC Charlotte is letting go of head coach Brad Lambert and is opening up a national search to fill the…
Hundreds of marchers, from high school bands to dancers to community leaders, marched through uptown Charlotte in Saturday in the annual Martin Luther…
Six people died early Saturday in a mobile home fire in the Sampson County town of Garland, east of Fayetteville. Sampson County deputies said the fire…
Since it first opened, UNC Charlotte's football stadium has had a zero-waste initiative. That means almost no trash. Everything that can be … is recycled…
UNC Charlotte's football team is gaining momentum but fans can't help but think something is missing. The school recently announced plans to build a…