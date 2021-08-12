-
As theaters reopen for live performances, what can you expect as an audience member? We hear about local plans.
-
Charlotte Mayor Discusses New Nondiscrimination Ordinance, Mask Mandates, Alternatives To Violence ProgramMayor Vi Lyles follows up the new LGBTQ protections ordinance after it was approved Monday night, as well as her recent comments about mask mandates and the Alternatives to Violence interrupter program.
-
People are quitting their jobs in droves during the pandemic and reconsidering their priorities. Why is this happening? And is quitting smart?
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States. What does it mean for the pandemic?
-
We check in on the Charlotte-area restaurant scene to understand how the industry made it through the pandemic and the issues that restaurants are facing now that things are opening back up.
-
Travel is picking up as the coronavirus pandemic recedes, but what will post-COVID travel look like? How will people approach this reacquired freedom, and what is the future of business travel?
-
All signs are pointing to economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. But those same signs are telling us that recovery is likely to be bumpy. Two economists share their thoughts on what to expect.