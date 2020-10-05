-
Public defecating and urinating. Sex acts. These are among the things Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said are happening outside and near the…
Dueling protests came to head in uptown Charlotte's Marshall Park on Saturday afternoon, with skirmishes breaking out between members of a "Blue Lives…
Tensions came to a head Monday between the group Jail Support and the Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff’s Office.Sheriff Garry McFadden says the group…
A North Carolina Superior Court judge on Friday ordered CMPD to temporarily halt the use of force against peaceful protests. The ruling came from a…
During a press conference outside of the Mecklenburg County Jail on Friday, members of local activist group Charlotte Uprising stood behind a long banner…
People gathered in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in uptown Monday with a call to defund police departments. The rally was organized…
Public ConversationsThursday, September 21, 2017The shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on September 20, 2016 and the protests that followed shook Charlotte. It started…
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott – and the birth of a protest movement called Charlotte Uprising.The…
A protest broke out at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday night in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order banning…