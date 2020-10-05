-
The Charlotte City Council Monday night unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.The budget grows the city’s general fund by nearly…
Charlotte residents will have a chance to comment Monday evening on a proposed city budget that would boost police pay and raise the property tax rate in…
It’s been 20 years since city officials updated Charlotte’s trash pickup policies. The proposed changes they are considering have many residents seeing…
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio recommends that the county’s property tax rate stays the same next year. Diorio released her recommended budget…
Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee Monday night recommended raising property taxes as part of his plan to make up for a large city budget gap. Carlee told…
The Charlotte City Council on Monday night adopted a budget that increases the city’s spending about 7 percent without raising property taxes.When the…
Charlotte city manager Ron Carlee gave taxpayers a preliminary glimpse Monday night into how the city will spend their money, and how much they will pay.…
Great news for Charlotte basketball fans, but not necessarily for Charlotte taxpayers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’d love for the city to host an…
A request for $51 million of city money to rehab the Bojangles Coliseum was a bit surprising. The city has already approved $25 million to renovate the…
Charlotte is considering nearly $300 million of new spending on projects for the next fiscal year. City council members met Wednesday night to hear the…